Two Godowns with 20,000 tonnes capacity sanctioned for Narsampet

Warangal Rural: The State government recently sanctioned two godowns with a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes (10,000 MT each) for Narsampet Assembly constituency in the district and released Rs 16 crore for construction of the godowns.

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy told Telangana Today that the government took the decision to increase storage capacity and help farmers store their farm produce, While one will be constructed at Chalaparthy village of Duggondi mandal, the other will come up at Bhanjipet village of Narsampet rural mandal in the constituency.

“The land has been identified for the godowns and construction will be taken up at the earliest to make them available for farmers by Yasangi season. I also met Minister of Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and submitted a petition seeking sanction of another 50,000 tonnes capacity godowns for the constituency,” he said.

The constituency presently has a total of 30,000 tonnes capacity godowns (5,000 tonnes each for six mandals). “If the government sanctions 50,000 tonnes capacity godowns, the total capacity will go up to one lakh tonnes in the constituency. This will help the farmers a lot to store their produce and sell it when there is a good demand in the market,” Sudharshan Reddy said.

For the record, Narsampet revenue division topped in maize (corn) production in the State in the 2019-20 Yasangi season, producing 1.65 metric tonnes of maize. Agriculture officials also estimate that more than one lakh acres of land would be cultivated in the constituency in the coming Yasangi season as the government has taken up the Ramappa-Pakhal lake link project and Ramappa-Rangaya Cheruvu link project.

