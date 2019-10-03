‘Two grandsons alone not entitled to Nizam’s funds’

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The ruling of the United Kingdom Court in favour of India in the decades-old dispute over funds belonging to the Nizam of Hyderabad have been received on a warm note by heritage activists and members of the Nizam family here.

An amount of about 35 million pounds lying in a UK bank for more than 70 years will now be in the hands of the Nizam’s descendants, Prince Mukarram Jah — the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad — and his younger brother Muffakham Jah. With the Government of India also being a partner in the case, alongwith the two brothers, the government is likely to be a major beneficiary, some say. Who all will be among the beneficiaries is the question that is now making the rounds.

The extended family of the Nizam in the city already have high hopes. Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nizam VII, said he had personally taken up the issue at the government level both in India and Pakistan on several occasions.

“We welcome the judgment of the Royal Courts of Justice in London. It is to be noted the amount cannot be taken over only by Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur and Prince Muffakham Jah Bahadur. All of us will sit and sort out the issue over the disbursal of the amount,” Najaf Ali Khan said.

Several claimants



There are 120 descendants of Nizam in the city, who are together under the Nizam Family Welfare Association. Begum Warisunnisa, member of the Nizam family said the Nizam VII had 18 daughters and 16 sons. “Nowhere in the family deed is it written that only Prince Mukarram Jah and Prince Mufakkam Jah should benefit. At the final stage, we will sit along with them and discuss the issue. Else the option of going to courts is always open for us,” she said.

According to those in the city who have been following the happenings in the Nizam’s family, till recently the family was locked in legal battles over a few properties in the city.

Pakistan has four weeks to go in for an appeal in the case which it is fighting since the last 70 years. If Pakistan prefers not to appeal then the Government of India and the claimants from the Nizam family will have to approach the court and claim the amount after deciding the percentage of their stakes in the amount.

Esra welcomes ruling



In a statement, Princess Esra said “We are pleased by the UK court’s verdict that has come in favour of India and Nizam VIII Prince Mukarram Jah and his younger brother Muffakham Jah. This happened after prolonged legal battle spanning over 71 years.”

Meanwhile, heritage activists in the city feel the amount the family will be receiving will be much higher than what was received 24 years ago through the auction of the Nizam’s jewellery. “The family should set up a trust and utilize the money for the public good in Hyderabad. In future, such a high amount will not be received by the family and the real beneficiaries should be the citizens of the erstwhile Nizam State,” historian B Shafiullah said.

