Two held for attack bid on place of worship in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly involved in three cases of arson and insult of a place of religious worship in the city were caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force on Monday.

According to the police, the two, aged 22 years and 20 years, felt their community was being targeted and to avenge this, they executed a series of incidents of violence, said Chakravarthy Gummi, Additional DCP, Task Force.

In February, the duo attempted to set ablaze an Axis Bank ATM centre at Chandrayangutta. However, the police doused the flames. They had also tried to set ablaze a TSRTC bus in the Kanchanbagh area.

On March 14, the duo came on a motorcycle without a number plate and hurled two beer bottles filled with kerosene into the premises of a place of worship. Though the bottles did not explode, the incident led to tension in the area. The Commissioner’s Task Force tracked them down to two different areas in Hyderabad and caught them.

