Two held for attacking hotelier in Hyderabad

Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Two youngsters were arrested by Narayanguda police for allegedly attacking an hotelier over financial disputes between them.

According to the police, Hafeez Ahmed Ansar,19, of Santosh Nagar in the old city, had approached Matcha Rohan, 21, of Rasta Café located at Hyderguda and hired the premises for shooting a ‘TikTok’ video. The hotelier agreed to rent out the hotel for Rs 10,000 for five hours between 12 noon and 5 pm and received Rs 4,000 as advance.

“In his complaint, Rohan said that after completing the shooting on Saturday, Hafeez and four of his friends did not clear the remaining amount of Rs 6,000 and attacked him and his father inflicting injuries to them,” mentioned the Narayanguda police who registered a case against Hafeez and four others. The accused and his friend Haseeb Ahmed were arrested while three others are on the run.

