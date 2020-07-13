Two held for black marketing oxygen cylinders in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) caught two persons who were allegedly black marketing oxygen cylinders. They were held during a raid at a shop in Musheerabad. The police seized 40 oxygen cylinders from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided Zuzu Kids Zone and Stationery suppliers at Musheerabad and caught Nisar Ahmed (41) who was selling the cylinders illegally and N Venkata Subba Rao for supplying the cylinders, said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force). Both the persons were handed over to the Musheerabad police for further action.

