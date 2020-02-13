Two held for burglary in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a burglary case reported in Upparpally last week with the arrest of two persons.

According to the police, the arrested persons were identified as Feroz Ali Khan (20), an auto-rickshaw driver; and Syed Wajeed (20), a painter; both from Farooq Nagar in Vattepally, Falaknuma. The two broke into the house of P Mohd Ghouse, a private employee, residing at Happy Homes Hitech Suites in Upparpally on February 3 and decamped with cash, laptops and mobile phones.

The Rajendranagar police booked a case and with the help of surveillance cameras identified the suspects.

