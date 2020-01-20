Two held for cheating depositors of Rs 10 crore in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons, who allegedly cheated public after offering huge profits on deposits in their company ‘Ansari Capital Solutions’ and ‘Ansari Perfumes and Cosmetics’, were arrested by the police on Monday.

The suspects were identified as Faiyaz Mahmood Ansari and Hamed Ali, both from Maharashtra. According to the police, the duo had duped around 100 depositors to the tune of Rs10 crores and went absconding in September last year. Both of them were hiding in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra when a special team of police traced and arrested them. They were brought to the city on a transit warrant and produced before court in the city on Monday and remanded.

