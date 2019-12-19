Two held for cheating farmers in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:10 am

Karimnagar: Keshavapatnam police arrested two persons who allegedly cheated farmers by procuring paddy and other crops from them. Producing the accused persons before media at Keshavapatnam on Wednesday, Huzurabad ACP Sundaragiri Srinivasa Rao explained the modus operandi of the accused. After coming to know about the cheating incidents, they formed a special team along with Huzurabad rural CI Kiran and Keshapatnam SI Srinivas.

They detained Kanjarla Srinivasa Rao (38), resident of Jaggaiahpalle of Jammikunta mandal and Juvvadi Ranga Rao (55), resident of Akkannapeta, Siddipet mandal at Molangur cross roads in Keshavapatnam mandal on Wednesday. The duo used to visit farmers and lure them by promising higher price for their produce. To develop confidence among the farmers, they claim themselves as owners of rice mills and factories. After taking crop from farmers, they used to change their phone numbers. Duo involved in 20 cheating incidents in ten districts during the last five years. About Rs 2 crore worth crops was procured from farmers and denied payment.

