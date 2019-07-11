Two held for defrauding job seekers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The Task Force officials on Thursday arrested two persons including a woman on charges of cheating job aspirants to the tune of Rs 2 crore here. The arrested extorted money from as many as 60 job seekers by promising them employment in multinational companies, the police said. Rs.1.2 lakh cash and some fake appointment letters and other material from their possession were recovered.

The arrested were identified as Reshma Begum alias Neha (26) from Mallapally and Shaik Naheem (22) of Suryapet District. Two other suspects Mohammed Ali from Maharashtra and Mohd Jaffer from Tamil Nadu are still at large.

According to the police, Neha made the victims believe that they would provide jobs in firms like Wipro, Cognizant, Amazon and other top companies with fake appointment letters and collected the money ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from each aspirant.

“The gang created fake offer letters with the help of Jaffer and Ali and the money was transferred to the bank accounts of Naheem. They used to ask the unemployed youth to attend interviews and make them believe that they would manage the office staff and land them in job through the backdoor,” said the police.

