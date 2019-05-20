Two held for diverting calls using VoIP in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police arrested two persons who were allegedly diverting international calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) technique and causing financial losses to the government. According to the police, Mohd Amjad Khan, a resident of Jahanuma in Falaknuma, had purchased VoIP equipment from China and set up an exchange using the gadget at his house and another location in Kalapather. He purchased SIM cards from one person Yousuf and used it to divert the calls received from international numbers to local domestic numbers.

“A one minute call received through VoIP to local number would cost just Rs. 4 while the same will cost up to Rs. 4 per second if not routed through VoIP,” Falaknuma Inspector A Srinivasa Rao said.

Based on a complaint made by the technical surveillance team of the Telecom department, the Falaknuma police with the assistance of Task Force (South) caught the two persons, who were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.