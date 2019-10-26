Hyderabad: Two held for duping job aspirants promising jobs in CSIR

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team on Friday nabbed two fraudsters on charges of cheating job aspirants promising jobs in the CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), Nacharam without a written examination. They collected as much as Rs 75 lakh from 25 aspirants, police said.

The arrested persons were Hariprasad Nair, a realtor from Yapral, originally from Kottayam, Kerala and E Shankar, a private employee from Manchal of Rangareddy district.

According to the police, duo collected Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh from each aspirant and issued fake appointment orders and escaped. Nair, the prime suspect is a science graduate and had knowledge of the recruitment process of CSIR.

First, Nair had cheated Shankar by preparing a fake identity card for the post of an attender in CSIR. He duped Shankar as a scientific officer at IICT, Nacharam and he has to work under him. He further asked Shankar to find aspirants willing to shell out money for the jobs. Nair deposited Rs 12,000 monthly into the Shankar’s account as salary.

“The duo arranged meetings with the aspirants in star hotels and collected their educational certificates. They prepared fake appointment order copies with fake stamp and seal,” police said.

When aspirants started pressuring them for joining letters, Hariprasad and Shankar started avoiding them. The aspirants who realised they were cheated lodged a complaint with the Uppal police. The case was taken up by the SOT who arrested the duo.

