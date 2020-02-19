Two held for duping jobless youths in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Cybercrime arrested two persons on the charges of cheating public on the pretext of providing jobs in IT companies.

According the police, the accused Doddapaneni Shiva Krishna (26) and Ravurapu Naveen Kumar (29), both residents of Sanathnagar, allegedly collected mobile numbers of job aspirants through web portals. “After collecting the details, they sent texts and emails to job aspirants and collected money from them on various pretexts including registration fee, security deposit, and interview charges etc.,” said KVM Prasad, ACP, Cybercrimes, Hyderabad.

