Two held for misbehaving with women in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Mancherial: Two youngsters, who were in an inebriated condition on Friday, were booked for allegedly misbehaving with women devotees during immersion of Ganesh idols in Mancherial on Thursday evening.

Mancherial police said that the accused were Tank Sandeep and Bhagidi Bharat, residents of Jafarnagar in the town. Both Sandeep and Bharath caused inconvenience to the women, who were taking part in the immersion and then assaulted five male devotees who tried to thwart their act. They were riding a bike and creating problems for the women. Cops, on receiving information, rushed to the spot and took them into custody.

Meanwhile, Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Sathyanarayana warned social media users of stern action for circulating fake messages and photos relating to misbehavior of the youngsters, disturbing tranquility of the town.

He clarified that there was no link between Muslim youngsters who were present at the incident and the commotion. He added that those who spread the messages would be arrested soon.

