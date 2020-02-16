Two held for murder of woman, daughter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by the Chandrayangutta police in connection with the murder of a woman and her daughter reported on Friday morning.

The suspects were Abdul Rahman Qureshi (34) and Mohd Multani Qureshi (26), both residents of Bandlaguda. The police seized a knife and two mobile phones from them.

According to the police, Rahman had previously worked in Saudi Arabia and sent money to Shehzadi Begum for construction of a house. Disputes started over the property after Shehzadi Begum claimed her share over it. On Friday morning, Rahman along with Multani came to Shehzadi Begum’s house at Gazi Millat colony in Chandrayangutta.

“Rahman and Multani went inside the house and slit the throat of Shehzadi Begum and her elder daughter Farida Begum. After killing the women, Rahman and Multani fled the spot,” ACP (Falaknuma) Mohd Majeed said.

The Chandrayangutta police, who registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC, arrested Rahman and Multani on Saturday. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.