Two held for online fraud in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons, who allegedly duped several people on the pretext of oil-related business, were arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber crime police on Tuesday.

Ezumezu Lucky Ozah, 34, of Nigeria and Deepak, 32, of New Delhi, duped several persons by promising to purchase ‘Vitoline Oil’, which is used for making veterinary drugs and which purportedly is in high demand in the United States.

The victim, a resident of Amberpet befriended one Soralin on Facebook, who told him about the Vitoline oil business assuring high returns.

“It was Ezumezu who introduced himself as Soralin and had a conversation with the victim over phone on several instances. Ezumezu said there was great demand for Vitoline Oil in the US and persuaded him to supply it to their company after purchasing it from one Sunita in India. In fact Ezumezu himself posed as Sunita and communicated through email. Believing him, the victim made an online payment of Rs 7.80 lakh to Sunita, who later stopped communicating with him,” the police said.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and caught Ezumezu and Deepak. “Deepak was helping by providing bank account details to Ezumezu in which victims deposited their money. He was paid a commission for it,” said the police.

