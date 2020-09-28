Two held for organising cricket betting in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (East) team nabbed two persons who were allegedly organising cricket betting at Malakpet on Monday. The police seized Rs 1.12 lakh and three mobile phones from them. Acting on a tip off, the team caught Suresh Singh (61) of King Koti and Musku Ajay Kumar (32) of Malakpet who were organising betting for the ongoing IPL matches.

“Both were using mobile phone-based applications for betting and collecting money from punters at Malakpet,” said G Chakravarthy, Additional DCP (Task Force), adding that the arrested persons were handed over to the Malakpet police for further action.

