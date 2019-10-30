Two held for running fake travel agency in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons, who were operating a travel agency without a licence, were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) team on Wednesday. Rubber stamps, Rs 47,500 in cash, two mobile phones and some documents were seized from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the team caught Syed Younus (47) of Champapet and his accomplice Mohd Jaffaruddin (42) of Kalapather who lured job aspirants with promises of jobs in South Korea.

“After collecting money, the duo arranged the travel of the customers through some other travel agencies and helped them in overstaying in South Korea. Also, they helped them in availing other local benefits there,” said S Chaitanya Kumar, Additional DCP, Task Force. A few of the persons who were sent to South Korea by Younus and Jaffaruddin were deported, said the police.

The suspects were handed over to Shahalibanda police station for further action.

