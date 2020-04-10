Two held for selling fake hand sanitisers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force and the Shahalibanda police in a joint operation nabbed two persons on charges of manufacturing duplicate hand sanitisers at Rooplal Bazaar here on Friday.

Police seized 580 bottles of the duplicate sanitisers worth Rs 1 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Omer Farooq (25) from King Colony in Sastripuram and Mohd Abdul Quddus (42) from Shahalibanda. Farooq and Quddus were manufacturing duplicate hand sanitisers by mixing petroleum gel along with rose water. It was sold to local medical shops and other stores.

They had no valid license and the sanitisers were not made as per prescribed standards. The two along with the seized material were handed over to the Shahalibanda police for further action.

