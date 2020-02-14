Two held for selling ganja in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:37 am

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling marijuana from Rampachodavaram in East Godavari district to the city in a car. Officials seized 140 kg of dry marijuana from Bhanoth Chandra (28) and Suman (32). The duo purchased the substance at Rampachodavaram for Rs 3,000 and was going to sell it for Rs 10,000. They were found selling the contraband students in Dhoolpet and Sitaphalmandi, officials said, and were running the business for three years.

