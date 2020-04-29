Two held for selling liquor in Asifabad

By | Published: 5:57 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two persons were arrested for allegedly storing and selling alcohol in Penchikapalpet mandal centre on Wednesday. As many as 345 small bottles were recovered from them. The value of the liquor was assessed at Rs 35,000.

Prohibition and Excise Kaghaznagar Inspector T Mahender Singh said the accused were Dubbula Rangaiah and Chanda Sekhar, residents of Penchikalpet mandal headquarters. The two were detained when they were trying to sell the liquor to some customers, following a tip off.

Mahender Singh said the vendors bought the alcohol bottles from Vemanapalli mandal of Mancherial district to cash in the huge demand for the drink due to lockdown. He stated that they were selling to tipplers at exorbitant rates and were making a fast buck. He added that they would be produced before a court once the lockdown is lifted.

On April 27, 10 persons were arrested jointly by sleuths of Prohibition and Excise department and Enforcement for allegedly selling non-duty paid liquor, imported from Madhya Pradesh, in Kaghaznagar town. Around 90 cartoons of alcohol were seized from their possession. The value of the liquor is assessed to be Rs 45,000.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .