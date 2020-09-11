Two held for selling Mephedrone drug in Hyderabad

Police identified the arrested persons as Manoj Kumar Panwar (25), a degree student, and Manohar Bishnoi alias Manohar (26), a hardware worker, both natives of Rajasthan

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force nabbed two persons on charges of selling Mephedrone drug in Amberpet on Friday night. Officials seized 90 grams of the drug from them. Police identified the arrested persons as Manoj Kumar Panwar (25), a degree student, and Manohar Bishnoi alias Manohar (26), a hardware worker, both natives of Rajasthan.

According to the police, Manohar came to Hyderabad seven months ago in search of work and started working in a steel railing company in Meerpet. He met Manoj, who sought his help in selling Mephedrone which he had allegedly procured from one Jalaram in Jalore of Rajasthan.

“He promised to pay Rs 20,000 as a commission to Manohar per month. As Manohar was in need of money, he accepted the offer and colluded with Manoj,” police said, adding that Manohar was selling the drug to customers in Hyderabad at Rs 4,000 per gram.

About a week ago, Manoj came to Hyderabad with 100 grams of the drug and handed it over to Manohar, who was caught while waiting for customers near the Polytechnic Bus Stop in Amberpet. Based on his confession, Manoj was caught from his house in Ramanthapur and the rest of the drug was seized from him. Jalaram, another suspect, is absconding.

The arrested persons were handed over to the Amberpet police for further action.

