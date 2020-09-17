Two held for smuggling gutka worth Rs 40 lakh in Adilabad

The two were held and the lorry was seized, following a tip.

Adilabad: Two persons were arrested for allegedly transporting large quantities of banned gutka packets by a lorry at Kapparla village in Thamsi mandal on Wednesday night. The cost of seized bags containing gutka was assessed to be Rs 40 lakh.

Adilabad DSP Venkateshwarlu, Central Crime Station Inspector Chandramouli and Thamsi Sub-Inspector Shireesha said that the accused Asif, driver of the lorry and Sharukh, cleaner are from Adilabad town. The two were held and the lorry was seized, following a tip.

During the course of investigations, Asif and Sharukh admitted to smuggling the bags from Adilabad town to Maharashtra as per instructions of their employer and kingpin of gutka racket Akram. They confessed that they were committing the offence to make fast bucks for quite a long time. They revealed that the chewing material was stored in the neighboring state following intensified vigil on the illegal trading.

Venkateshwarlu commended Inspector Chandramouli and SI Shireesha for busting the racket.

Police officials said that they would launch efforts to nab Akram. They exuded confidence that they would arrest him soon.

