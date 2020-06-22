Two held for smuggling Maharashtra’s liquor in Adilabad

By | Published: 12:59 pm

Adilabad: Two persons were arrested and another was booked by sleuths of Prohibition and Excise for allegedly smuggling prohibited liquor locally known as Deshidaaru from Maharashtra at an inter-state check-post at Ghanpur village in Ichoda mandal on Monday. As many as 4,464 nibs and a four-wheeler were seized from their instance. The value of the alcohol is assessed to be Rs 2.32 lakh.

Ichoda Prohibition and Excise Inspector Ch Rajamouli Kinwat said that the accused were Sagar, driver, Sunil, cleaner of and Parameshwar, owner of the vehicle, all belong to Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. A case was registered against the three under Section 34 (A) of Prohibition and Excise Act.

The two were held when transporting the liquor from Kinwat of Mahrashtra to Diviti village Chandrapur, following a tip.

On interrogation, the duo admitted to shifting the liquor as per instructions of their employer Paramshwar. They confessed that they were committing the offence for quite a long time to make a fast buck. They revealed that they were transporting the alcohol to Chandrapur district where sale and consumption of the drink is banned.

The two were sent a judicial remand after being produced before a court.

Deshidaaru is brewed by the Maharashtra government and it is sold by licensed holders across the state except for certain parts of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts.

