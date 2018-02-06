Two held for stealing laptops in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: A tourist guide from Goa, along with his accomplice, was arrested by the Kacheguda Government Railway Police (GRP) here on Tuesday on charges of stealing laptops from passengers.

The duo — Lakshmidhar Swain (23), a tourist guide in Goa and his friend Shashank (25), a catering service assistant — were earlier convicted by a court in Nanded for their involvement in a theft that took place in Nanded GRP station limits and they were sentenced with eight months of imprisonment.

However, both Lakshmidhar and Shashank, who were released from jail in December 2017, came to Hyderabad and started stealing laptops from passengers. Kacheguda GRP Inspector D Vijaya Lala said the duo would first look for passengers who were fast asleep or went to the washroom leaving their valuables at their seats and then steal laptops.

“We were conducting a checking on platform number one at Kacheguda railway station when we found Lakshmidhar and Shashank alighting from a train with two laptops,” Lala said. After being grilled, the duo confessed to have stolen the laptops. The two laptops and Rs 40,000 were recovered from them.

The inspector said the two, both residents of Medchal, were involved in five laptop theft cases that took place under the limits of Kacheguda GRP station since December. They would sell the stolen laptops to persons known to them at competitive prices.

They were also found to be involved in the theft of a wallet containing Rs 40,000 and three ATM cards of a retired bank employee Venkata Sheshaiah.

Sheshaiah was waiting on the platform number one of the Kacheguda railway station to board the Sampark Kranti Express when Lakshmidhar and Shashank stole his wallet. Taking advantage of PIN written on the ATM cards, the duo took Rs 80,000 from different ATMs, the inspector added.