Two held for stealing Rs 1.2 crore from ATMs

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad CCS police arrested two persons from Warangal on charges of stealing over Rs.1 crore from ATMs.

The suspects, Chitti Reddy Vijay Kumar and K Ashok, along with their associates Rajashekar Reddy and Rama Bharat, had stolen about Rs 1.2 crore from different private bank ATMs. According to the police, Vijay Kumar, who runs a real estate business in Warangal, and Ashok, had lured Rajashekar Reddy and Rama Bharat who worked as cash custodians for an ATM cash management company, saying that if they could get Rs 1 crore from the ATMs when they went to deposit cash, they could double the amount through financiers based in Dubai.

“As a part of this conspiracy, Reddy and Bharat stole around Rs 1.2 crore and gave it to Vijay Kumar in April and May,” police said. Reddy and Bharat were arrested earlier, while Vijay Kumar and Ashok were nabbed on Friday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .