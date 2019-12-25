Two held for supplying ganja, weed oil in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Officials of the Prohibition and Excise department detained two persons for allegedly supplying marijuana and weed oil here on Tuesday.

A bike and two mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons identified as Abhishek and Varun Tej. Officials detained the duo during a vehicle checking drive conducted at Hubsiguda.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter