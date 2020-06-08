Two held for trading spurious cotton seeds in Adilabad

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Adilabad: Two persons were arrested jointly by sleuths of Task Force and authorities of agriculture department for trading spurious cotton seeds in several parts of Adilabad district.

They were produced before pressmen by Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier on Monday. As many as 785 packets of the seed were recovered from them. Value of the seeds was assessed to be Rs 5.5 lakh.

Warrier said that the accused were Shaik Mehraj, and Mohammad Mustafa, residents of Ramnnagar in Adilabad district centre. The two were detained by Task Force Inspector Purushottama Chary and his team following a tip.

During the course of interrogations, the duo confessed to selling the spurious seeds to gullible farmers belonging to many villages of the district, promising high yield. They revealed that they had purchased the seeds in Madhya Pradesh a few months ago. They admitted that they committed the offence for making fast bucks using short cut ways.

The IPS officer informed that the sleuths of Task Force lead by two inspectors and comprising 10 policemen were carrying raids on suspicious traders. He stated that an action plan was devised for curbing the menace of spurious seeds. He said that cops were creating awareness among farmers over consequences of buying the sub-standard seeds.

The Superintendent announced that cash rewards would be given to the Task Force Inspector and members of the team for arresting the traders. He sought the farmers to be cautious about the spurious seed sellers and to share information of the venders with local cops. He assured that identity of the informants would not be revealed.

Adilabad DSP NSV Venkateshwar Rao, Task Force Inspector Purushottama Chary, CCS Inspector Chandramouli, Mavala Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar, members of Task Force team Mohammad Siraz, SK Tajuddin, Ramesh Kumar, Prem Singh, Mangal Singh, MA Kareem, Syed Rahat, Thakur Jagan Singh and Hanumanth Rao were present.

