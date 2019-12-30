Two held in Hyderabad for attacking a person

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by the Chandrayangutta police for allegedly attacking a person with a knife at Phoolbagh three days ago. On December 27, the suspects who were identified as Mohammed Abdul Imran (22) and Mohd Zakeer (24), attacked a person Syed Abdullah, resident of Chandrayangutta with a knife over previous enmity.

“Imran, Zakeer and Anas who are residents of Phoolbagh went to Abdullah who stays near the Suhana Function hall and attacked him with a knife. He sustained serious injuries in the attack and was admitted to a hospital,” said Rudra Bhaskar, Station House Officer (Chandrayangutta).

Following a complaint the police registered a case under Section 307 0f IPC against the trio and arrested Imran and Zakeer on Monday. Anas who is also involved in the case is absconding after the incident, the police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter