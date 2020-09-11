Two held in Hyderabad for cheating women

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The Kushaiguda police on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of cheating women after promising them jobs as detectives.

According to the police, two women, both social activists from Kapra, became friends with one Venkataramana after meeting him at an event last month. They had asked him to let them know of any job vacancies. He then introduced them to one L Ramakrishna from B K Guda who said he was running a detective agency.

He along with his associate G Bhujanga Rao, who was introduced as an assistant director in Telugu movies, promised them jobs as detectives and also character roles in movies.

“However, the women were not given any jobs and they approached the police saying they were cheated,” the police said, adding that while Ramakrishna and Rao were arrested, Venkataramana was absconding.

