Two held in Hyderabad for robbery

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Central Crime Station police along with the Medipally police nabbed two persons including a woman on Tuesday.

The officials have recovered gold jewelry and a scooter, all put together worth Rs 1.7 lakh from them. The arrested offenders are P Bhanuvikas (23) a food delivery executive from Medipally and S Manasa (22), from Shanthi Nagar in Uppal.

According to the police, in December last week, the duo had targeted one A Balamani, a home maker from Kanakadurga Colony in Chengicherla in Medipally. The duo approached Balamani and asked for water to drink and diverted her attention.

“When she went inside to bring water, they followed her into the kitchen and sprayed pepper spray in her face. They robbed her gold jewelry,” police said. The duo moved on a scooter with a pepper spray and targeted people in secluded residential colonies.

