Two held in Hyderabad for selling fake Smart TVs

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Balanagar Special Operations Team along with the Jeedimetla police raided Mahashakthi Electronics and NH Electronics in Shapur Nagar market and arrested its owners for selling duplicate products here on Monday. The officials also seized 154 duplicate smart televisions, all put together worth Rs 46 lakh.

The arrested were identified as B Subramaniyan (39) of Subash Nagar, Jeedimetla, in Qutbullapur and Hasam Hasan Parmar (55) from Kompally. The two were selling duplicate and locally made smart televisions by installing software and labelling the same as genuine products of various brands.

According to the police, the businessmen who were running the electronic shops adjacent to each other for the last 20 years, had eventually started selling duplicate LED televisions by installing programme installation software.

“They fixed duplicate labels on the televisions and sold them to customers. They also distributed the duplicate products across various States including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Gujarat,” the police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter