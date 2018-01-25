Two held in Hyderabad on charges of rape

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old financier, who allegedly abused a woman sexually on the pretext of marrying her, was arrested by the Abdullapurmet police on Thursday.

His friend, who supported in committing the crime, was arrested too. The suspects were M Bhanu Chander, a resident of Jeedimetla and his friend, P Prabhandan Reddy (24) of Dammaiguda village.

LB Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police M Venkateshwar Rao said Chander raped the woman after promising to marry her. “However, he later refused to marry her and started avoiding her,” he said, adding that he threatened to post her intimate pictures on social media if she forced him.

On Monday, Chander, along with Reddy, went to her house and assaulted her. “The woman suffered injuries when the suspects assaulted her physically. Her family members were threatened with dire consequences if they brought the issue to the notice of the police,” Rao said.