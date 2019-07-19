Two held in Narayanpet for murdering sarpanch’s brother

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Narayanpet: Two persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the recent murder of a sarpanch’s brother.

On July 10, Narayana, brother of Kankurthi village sarpanch of Damargidda mandal, was returning home from Gulbarga with Rs 7.68 lakh cash. He was murdered near Erragutta, near his village.

Chinchati Veeresh (20) and Neerati Mahesh (23), both residents of Gandid mandal, who got know about Narayana carrying the large sum of cash, waited near Erragutta and attacked him. The victim was returning home on a motorbike. The accused allegedly murdered Narayana, and threw his body and bike some 50 m away from the road in thorny bushes. They fled with the cash.

Based on a call made by the assailants from the victim’s cell phone after killing him, the Damargidda police, including a special team formed to arrest the accused, arrested and produced the duo before the media on Friday. The accused were booked for murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. They were later produced before the Magistrate on Friday.

District SP Dr Chetana appreciated and rewarded the special team, including Damargidda CI Sampath Kumar, SI Rambabu, constables Bhaskar, Bheemappa and Harish, and constables of the Task Force.

