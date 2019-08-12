Two held for trading in spurious cotton seeds in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Mancherial: Special Branch and Task Force personnel arrested two persons for allegedly trading in spurious cotton seeds and a prohibited pesticide used to eradicate weed, in Thandur on Monday. A total of 100 kg of seeds and 20 litre of pesticide, estimated to be worth Rs 2 lakh, were recovered from them.

In-charge Task Force Inspector G Satheesh Kumar said the accused were Konakanchi Muralikrishna, a resident of Thandur; and Mundu Mallikharjun from Mandamrri. One more accused, Dachupali Mallikharjun, is at large. The three hail from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, but settled in Mancherial district. The two were detained following a tipoff and handed over to the Thandur police for further action.

During investigation, the duo confessed to trading the sub-standard seeds, to earn quick money, for three years. They said they purchased the seeds in Andhra Pradesh and secretly shipped these to Mancherial with the help of Dachupali Mallikharjun. They admitted that they were targeting farmers by recruiting agents.

