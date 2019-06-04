Two held with cocaine and opium in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to sell cocaine and opium here.

Seven grams of cocaine, two grams of opium, three bikes and two mobile phones were seized from the possession of the arrested persons, who were identified as Bagari Santhosh and Mohammed Masood, both residents of Film Nagar.

The two were allegedly selling drugs at the behest of one Shaikh Fahad of Film Nagar. Fahad was purchasing the contraband from a Nigerian national, Peter, a resident of Sun City in Hydershahguda.

Both Fahad and Peter were absconding, said C. Vivekanda Reddy, Excise Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad.

