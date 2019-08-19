Two held with duplicate tickets at Hyderabad airport

By | Published: 1:12 pm

Hyderabad: Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained two persons for attempting to travel with duplicate flight tickets to New Delhi from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here in Monday.

The flyers have been identified as Dauslab and Lakshmi hailing from Raichur in Karnataka.

CISF personnel checked the documents of the two arrested persons, who tried to visit New Delhi by boarding an Indigo flight, and found those to be fake.

They handed over the flyers to the RGIA police for taking further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .