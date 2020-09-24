Two held with nearly 40kg of marijuana in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Hyderabad: The enforcement wing of the Prohibition and Excise department here on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of attempting to sell marijuana.

They also seized 38.5 kg of marijuana and four mobile phones from the arrested persons, who were identified as Vishal Singh (26) and Dharmender alias Dammu, both residents of Lower Dhoolpet.

Assistant Excise Superintendent (Enforcement) N. Anji Reddy said an excise team had raided Vishal Singh’s house and seized dry marijuana. On enquiry, it was revealed that Samad Yakub Pasha, a resident of Drivers Colony in Kothagudem, who is absconding, was supplying the contraband to Vishal Singh and others at Rs.4,000 per kg.

In turn, Singh was selling the contraband on wholesale basis to retail sellers Dharmesh and Ajayraj Singh, both residents of Dhoolpet and Krishna Singh alias Rahul of Mangalhat for Rs.6,000 per kg. These suspects were further selling the drug at Rs.100 per 10 grams, Anji Reddy said.

Krishna Singh and Ajayraj Singh too are absconding, while the arrested persons and the seized marijuana were handed over to the Dhoolpet Excise for further action.

