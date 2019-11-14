Two hookah parlours raided; 17 held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Two hookah parlours were raided and pots, flavours and cash were seized late on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team raided the ‘Hyderabad Times Cafe’ at Jubilee Hills and caught 12 employees and three owners of the centre. The police seized Rs 33,100, mobile phones, 30 hookah pots and other articles from the cafe.

In the second case, the police raided ‘Snookkah Cafe’ at Asifnagar and caught two persons. The police seized Rs 7,440 from here.

The arrested were handed over to the Asifnagar and Jubilee Hills police for further action. The raids were led by Inspector West Zone Task Force B Gattu Mallu under the supervision of DCP (Task Force) Radhakishan Rao.

