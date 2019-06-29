Two houses burgled in Hyderabad’s Neredmet

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: Burglars targeted two houses in separate incidents and decamped with cash and jewellery worth several lakhs in Simhadri Nagar of Neredmet in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the residents had locked their houses and gone out. While one of the families had gone to attend a wedding in its native place, the other had gone to a relative’s house nearby.

The burglars are suspected to have conducted a recce of the residential area and planned the break-in. Using hand tools, they broke open the main door lock and fled with valuables. The incident came to light when the residents returned.

The Neredmet police are investigating and suspect local gangs to be behind the offence. Footage from surveillance cameras in the colony is being examined.