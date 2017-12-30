Two hurt after blast in pharma unit in Vizag

By | Published: 5:00 pm

Visakhapatnam: Two persons received severe burns due a reactor blast in the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada here on Saturday morning.

The blast occurred in Corey Organics and the condition of T. Adinarayana, 38, an operator from Vizianagaram, is said to be serious.

Also read Explosion in pharmaceutical unit kills two

He is undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital here. Another worker, Mallesh also received injuries.

CPM district secretary K. Lokanadham alleged that the accident occurred as the management did not comply to safety norms. He also expressed concern over the accidents reported in pharma units at Parawada with alarming regularlity and demanded a probe into the incident.