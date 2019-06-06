Two hurt in road mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured when a tyre of the car they were traveling in burst and the vehicle turned over near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Keesara here on Thursday.

According to the police, the car was moving at a high speed from Keesara towards Nagaram when the mishap occurred. As the car reached the ORR, the tyre burst suddenly and the driver lost control over the wheel. The vehicle turned over resulting in injuries to the passengers. Other motorists passing by came to their rescue and shifted them to a nearby hospital. The Keesara police are investigating.