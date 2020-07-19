Two Hyderabad entrepreneurs on Future 50 global list of PMI

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The Project Management Institute (PMI), a global association for those in project, programme or portfolio management, announced its first annual Future 50 list. The list features the 50 leaders who are creating, building, and transforming the world through notable projects. Two Hyderabad entrepreneurs- Vihari Kanukollu, co-founder and CEO of UrbanKisaan and Rajesh Kumar Nalla, founder of Techimax IT Services have made it to the global list.

The Future 50 list highlights that the next-generation will be crucial to driving value for businesses and society. The Hyderabad entrepreneurs are part of the list that also recognises Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin and are the two out of the three individuals from India. Vidhya Abhijith, co-founder of Bengaluru-based Codewave is also on the list.

Vihari Kanukollu, founder of UrbanKisaan, told Telangana Today, “We have been recognised for our sustainability efforts and are the only one to represent agriculture sector. We are rapidly expanding our activities from two farms to 15 by early August. We are spreading across Hyderabad and are also leasing polyhouses outside the city. We have so far leased 16-17 acres of polyhouses. We have grown from 20-people organisation to 100. We have just closed a $1.5 million round of funding from global investors led by Y Combinator. We are gradually building the farmer network and improving our technology platform.”

Techimax IT Services founder and MD Rajesh Kumar Nalla said, his company incorporated in 2014, is involved in product engineering in the mobile applications and hybrid solutions space. He is also about to launch an online learning platform for skilling youth. “I see project management as a life skill and is sector agnostic. We are going to collaborate with PMI to launch new courses to train youth on project management and provide certification,” he informed.

“This next generation of project leaders are committed to driving change – from having a sense of social responsibility and improving the environment to driving diversity and inclusion. The 50 individuals featured on this list are some of the biggest change makers of their generation, ” said Sunil Prashara, president and CEO of PMI.

To identify this year’s Future 50 honorees, PMI said it reached out to hundreds of experts and stakeholders for nominations. A special committee vetted the rising project professionals and narrowed the options. Finalists were then individually researched and/or interviewed to create a list that represents various regions, industries and achievements in the project economy – where work increasingly centres around executing projects both large and small.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .