Two Hyderabad kids receive Bal Shakti Puraskar

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad shooter Esha Singh and child mountaineer Samanyu Pothuraju received the Bal Shakti Puraskar for outstanding achievements in sports from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old Esha has already shot down 19 medals during 2018-19 at the National, Asian, Junior World Cup, South Asian Federation Games and Grand Prix events while nine-year-old Samanyu scaled two peaks including Mount Kosciuszko, the highest mountain in Australia on December 12. They will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also participate in the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

Instituted by the Ministry of Women & Child Development, the Bal Shakti Puraskar, previously known as National Child Award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a tablet, medal, certificate and a citation. It is given as recognition to children with exceptional abilities and consistent achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.