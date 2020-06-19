Two Hyderabad startups get investment from UNICEF CryptoFund

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: Two Hyderabad startups, T-Hub incubated StaTwig and IIIT-Hyderabad incubated Avyantra Health Technologies, have received investment from UNICEF CryptoFund, out of the eight startups that received funding from across the world, and the only two from India.

The six startups that are chosen for funding other than the Hyderabad startups include Afinidata (Guatemala), Cireha (Argentina), Ideasis (Turkey), OS City (Mexico), Somleng (Cambodia) and Utopic (Chile).

These eight startups, which had previously received funding from the UNICEF Venture Fund, are receiving 125 Ether (equivalent to about Rs 22 lakh) of crypto funding each. These startups are working on a variety of open-source solutions, using emerging technology such as data science (machine learning and artificial intelligence), augmented reality and virtual reality, and blockchain.

Since launching the CryptoFund in October 2019, the first cryptocurrency-denominated fund within the UN, UNICEF said it has continued to look for ways to build on its learnings and scale its efforts. The organisation is keen to explore what it means to operate in a digitally financed world. It is also building a set of tools to make it easier for the public to track investments made, and also internal tools to make its processes more efficient.

Taking to next level

Sid Chakravarthy, founder and CEO, StaTwig, told Telangana Today, “StaTwig has received a new investment from UNICEF CryptoFund. We will use their help to scale our impact. The funds will be utilised in the development of a solution for Public Distribution System (PDS) in Telangana. This project, which is also sponsored by Emerging Technologies Wing, Government of Telangana uses blockchain technology to ensure the quality and safety of rice. The rice procured by the government under this programme is distributed to 28.3 million beneficiaries of the State.”

He added, “We currently are in the first phase of activity with Telangana PDS, which is funded by the State government. UNICEF funding will help us for the second phase of works, which may start from September onwards.”

Avyantra CEO Hyma Goparaju, said, “We have built a platform to help address neonatal sepsis, a blood infection that occurs in infants younger than 90 days old. Detection of the condition is critical for positive birth outcomes but the lack of a specific diagnostic test for neonatal sepsis presents a significant challenge to treating infants as quickly as possible. We have built the prototype with the funding we received from UNICEF last year, and we are now adding additional features to our platform and will be moving to the test and validation stage in the second half of the year with the help of fresh funding. We have received funding in Ether (cryptocurrency) and we will be paying others in the same form.”

“Traditional methods need to be complemented with techniques deploying deep learning/machine learning methods to increase the speed and accuracy of treatment (as the first 24 to 48 hours are the most critical in order to prevent infections). Our team hopes to tackle this alarming mortality rate by tapping into cutting-edge technologies in order to create more equitable healthcare for newborns in India,” she added.

