Two IEDs defused in Kanker of Chhattisgarh

Kothagudem: Security forces have unearthed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted in the forests of Pakhanjur-Mahla forests in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh State on Monday.

According to the sources, the security forces engaged in search and combing operations in the forests under Partapur police station limits spotted the IEDs and defused them on the spot and thus avoid a major loss.

Officials donate one month salary to jawans. Two senior police officials Pratheek Chaturvedi and Atulesh Roy have donated their one month salary towards the treatment of jawans injured in recent Maoist ambush in the forests of Minpa of Sukma district in Chhattisgah.

Maoists kill villager

The Maoists have murdered a villager of Navezari of Korchi taluk in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra state on Sunday night. The locals who found the body on Monday along with a banner and pamphlet informed the local police.

The murdered villager was identified as Hiralal Ramsai Kallo (40) who was a former deputy sarpanch of Navezari gram panchayat. In the pamphlet the Maoists accused their victim of acting as a police informer and that was why they killed him.

