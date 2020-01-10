Two IIT-Hyderabad students selected for Newton Bhabha programme

By | Published: 3:05 pm 3:09 pm

Sangareddy: IIT-H (Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad) Ph.D students Mr. Kousik Makur and Ms. Tejaswini Appidi have been selected for prestigious Newton Bhabha programme. This is a short-term placement, jointly funded by the UK Government Newton-Fund and Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Kousik Makur, who works under the supervision of Dr. Bhuvanesh Ramakrishna, Faculty, Department of Physics, IIT-H, has been placed with Prof. Dino Jaroszynski’s group, Department of Physics, University of Strathclyde, UK. He will be working on a project called ‘Laser-driven radiation sources for therapy under the guidance of the host supervisor, Prof. Dino Jaroszynski, Director, Scottish Centre for the Application of Plasma-based Accelerators (SCAPA), University of Strathclyde.

Tejaswini Appidi, a Ph.D student of Aravind Kumar Rengan, Faculty, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT-H, has been placed with Dr. George Gordon’s lab, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Nottingham, U.K. She will be working on the project ‘Development of a portable, low-cost system for understanding the accumulation and mapping of nanoparticles (NPs) for enhanced diagnostics and therapeutics’ under the guidance of the host supervisor, Dr. George SD Gordon, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Nottingham, UK.

This international exchange adds value by enabling students to learn new skills and research techniques with access to world-class facilities.

