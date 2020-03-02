Two including Bahrain national held on rape charges in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: A Bahrain national along with another person from Hyderabad were arrested by the Chandrayangutta police for their alleged involvement in kidnap and rape of a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The arrested persons are identified as Ebrahim Shukralla Mohamed Bairami (60), a Bahrain national and Salam Bin Sayed Bafanna (30) a resident of Salala in Barkas. Two others Saber and Sameena who are involved in the case are absconding.

A woman lodged a complaint with the police stating that her sister aged 25 years was kidnapped and confined in a house at Salala Barkas and sexually assaulted repeatedly by the Bahrain national.

Sayed Bafanna, Saber and Sameena had called the victim to Salala in Barkas and confined her in the house of Ebrahim Shukralla. “Ebrahim had sexually assaulted the victim at his house and branded her foot with cigarette butts when she resisted,” said the Chandrayangutta police.

Ebrahim had arrived to India in October and since then he was staying in Salala with the help of few local persons. Based on the complaint lodged on Sunday evening, the police registered a case and took up investigation.

