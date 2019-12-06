Two, including Nigerian, held for cheating in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda cybercrime police on Thursday arrested two persons, including a Nigerian, on charges of cheating a buyer on the pretext of selling a car on an e-commerce portal. The arrested persons were Emmauel Ujunwa Okorom alias Ranky alias Ewmoa Okorom (40), a hotelier from Nigeria, and Mercy Mawite (39), from Manipur.

According to the police, the duo posted a fake advertisement of selling a car on the portal. When a buyer insisted to inspect the car personally, they claimed that the vehicle was parked in the cargo section of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Emmanuel told the parking charges of Rs 1.6 lakh have to be paid for the gate-pass.

Mercy called the buyer and spoke impersonating as an airport official and shared bank account details to which the amount was transferred. After this, both the suspects switched off their phones. Based on a complaint, the cybercrime police booked a case and arrested the duo from near the Victoria Memorial Metro station in Saroornagar when they came to meet their lawyer.

