Two Indians evacuated from Italy test positive for COVID-19

Published: 7:17 pm

New Delhi: Two Indian youth, who were evacuated from Milan on March 15, have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of them were shifted from the ITBP camp in Chhawla in west Delhi to the Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after they showed symptoms of the dreaded disease.

According to government sources, the youth were among the group of 218 persons who were evacuated from Milan in Italy. They landed in India on March 15.

The two youth started showing symptoms of the virus on Monday and were immediately shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital for proper care. On Tuesday, the authorities said that both have tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the 218 evacuees, 211 are students while seven belong to other nations. They will be kept at the ITBP’s quarantine centre for the next 14 days under close observation, an official said.

