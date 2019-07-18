Two injured in attack in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured when a youngster in an inebriated condition allegedly attacked them with a sharp weapon at Dharmapuri Colony in Uppal on Thursday night.

Sources said the youngster Dayakar picked up an argument with Chiranjeevi (28) and Tarun (18) over a silly issue and attacked them with a sharp object. Both suffered grievous multiple injuries.

The locals immediately shifted them to the hospital, where they are being treated. Their condition is said to be critical. The Uppal police are investigating.

